Lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett has been recovering well following his ankle surgery.

The Liverpudlian was last seen in action at UFC 282 in December last year against Jared Gordon. While he managed to walk away with a unanimous decision victory on the night, his performance drew a lot of criticism as the majority of fans and fighters believed that Gordon had done enough to win the fight.

Paddy Pimblett injured his foot in the very first round of the fight. The severity of the injury turned out to be worse than expected and it was revealed that Pimblett suffered a grade 2 tear to the ligaments in his ankle. As such, the UFC prospect had to undergo surgery in March.

After a successful surgery, Pimblett is working his way back up to 100% fitness and it looks like recovery has been going well for him. In a recently posted video on his YouTube channel, 'The Baddy' finally removed his leg brace and said:

"Man's fresh out of the boot!"

Catch his comments in the video below (3:12):

Paddy Pimblett reveals who he wants to face upon his return

While Paddy Pimblett recovers from his surgery, he has already named the fighter he would like to face upon his return to the octagon. The Brit is motivated to silence everyone who criticized his last outing against Jared Gordon and wants to take on the UFC veteran again.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel after his surgery in March, Pimblett claimed that Gordon did well only because he injured his ankle in the very first round of their fight and that he wants to "run it back":

"People are like, 'Oh, Jared Gordon did so well.' He only done well because me ankle was f**ked. You stupid t**t, and he's just being a bitter little girl, going on every interview site, 'Oh, I won that fight, I won that fight.' I want to punch his head in towards the end of the year. I am going to run it back."

Catch his comments in the video below (5:42):

