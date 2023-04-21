What is Paddy Pimblett's injury? A timeline for his potential return

Lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett was last seen in action against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 back in December. While 'The Baddy' came away with a unanimous decision win on the night, the majority of fans and fighters believed Gordon deserved to get his hand raised.

Sadly for Pimblett, the criticism wasn't all that he had to face in the aftermath of his fight against Gordon. The Liverpudlian also ended up injuring his foot, and it turns out the severity of the damage was worse than initially expected.

Pimblett suffered a grade 2 injury to his ankle, which meant a tear to his ligaments. The highly touted UFC prospect underwent surgery back in March and while he was expected to return to the octagon towards the end of the year, it looks like that won't be the case anymore.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Pimblett revealed that he had to get inner and outer ligament surgery, revealing that he'll be "lucky to fight this year":

"I had to get inner and outer ligament surgery, reconstruction, so it's big... Could be for another 6 weeks [on crutches], already been on them 6-6-and-a-half... Yeah [it's impacted plans], I'll be lucky to fight this year."

Paddy Pimblett wants Jared Gordon rematch after recovering from injury

Paddy Pimblett wants to run it back with Jared Gordon and silence those who believe he didn't deserve the judges' nod back at UFC 282.

In a YouTube video posted on his YouTube channel after his surgery in March, Pimblett claimed that Gordon was able to do well only because he injured his ankle in the very first round:

"People are like, 'Oh, Jared Gordon did so well.' He only done well because me ankle was f**ked. You stupid t**t, and he's just being a bitter little girl, going on every interview site, 'Oh, I won that fight, I won that fight.' I want to punch his head in towards the end of the year. I am going to run it back."

Paddy Pimblett added that he hopes Jared Gordon beats Bobby Green in their upcoming bout this Saturday, paving the way for a rematch:

"I hope he beats Bobby Green, because I'll snap his arm for him in a round. Had a boxing match with him and I still won, because you're s**t. I hope he watches this. You're f**king dog s**t. At my worst, you couldn't beat me at your best. Injured, everything going wrong, and you couldn't beat me on my worst day, and I beat you on your best, because you're a little bum."

