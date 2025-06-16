UFC star praised for Viking potential, Rodolfo Bellato talks upkick KO, Conor McGregor and others embrace the Father's Day Spirit: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup. Hollywood star Gerard Butler believes a UFC fighter has the traits of a Viking warrior. Rodolfo Bellato addresses fan backlash after an illegal upkick ended his bout in chaos. Meanwhile, several UFC fighters celebrated Father's Day. Let's break it all down:

Gerard Butler spots Viking spirit in UFC star

Gerard Butler opened up about wanting to cast a real-life UFC fighter as a Viking raider for a future project. The Hollywood star was promoting his live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, where he reprises his role as Stoick the Vast.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During a playful interview on UFC’s YouTube channel with UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson, Butler praised the physical intensity and grit UFC athletes bring. He compared it to the dragon duels in the movie.

Trending

The Scottish actor even hinted that one particular fighter had the perfect look and aura to play a Viking warlord. He said:

"This movie is full of heartstoppping action. I guess it’s like you guys when you step in the octagon, ‘Who am I fighting?’ because these dragons all have different capabilities. You know you’d [Stephen Thompson] make a great Viking. I have to get you on Berk''

Check out Gerard Butler's comments below:

Rodolfo Bellato breaks silence after UFC Atlanta controversy

Rodolfo Bellato's bout at UFC Atlanta took an ugly turn when an illegal upkick from Paul Craig brought an abrupt end to an exciting first round. Fans accused Bellato of exaggerating the impact, questioning whether he was truly injured or just selling it.

In an emotional Instagram post, the Brazilian light heavyweight shut down any talk of acting. He wrote:

"God knows about all things! To everyone cheering for me, I'm in good health and will be back soon. Thank you so much! And I saw some things on the internet, saying I was an actor there and stuff.. the moment I was on the ground, I didn't expect to get kicked in the face [illegally].. it was a strong kick, when I looked at the judge to complain, my whole body began to tingle and my vision disappeared.. after that i dont remember anything."

He added:

"Anyone who's known me the longest knows I would NEVER do this, I've never run from war. I hit 2x in less than 30 days, 2 trips in a row. Why would I fake something after all I been through and on top of that winning the first round? In the end ... I thank all the real ones for the positive messages. God is in charge!"

Check out his Instagram post below:

UFC stars celebrate Father's Day

UFC stars got in the spirit of Father's Day and took to social media to make heartfelt posts about their roles as dads or pay tributes to the men who raised them.

Conor McGregor posted a thankful message to the fathers who make a "real effort" for their families. His partner, Dee Devlin, replied by calling him their world and praising his love for their children.

Alex Pereira, true to form, celebrated the day by training with his sons. Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo also chimed in with a message, acknowledging how fatherhood changed his entire outlook on life. He even sent a Father’s Day wish to United States President Donald Trump.

Check out some of the reactions below:

UFC fighters and stars celebrate Father's Day. [Screenshots courtesy: Accounts on Instagram]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.