UFC star Puja Tomar offered her support to fellow Indian mixed martial artist Ritu Phogat ahead of her return to the competition. Phogat is scheduled to return to ONE 171 to take on Ayaka Miura in an atomweight showdown after a two-year hiatus.

She is currently sliding on a two-fight losing streak. Phogat lost to Stamp Fairtex in a high-stakes ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Final. The 30-year-old Indian fighter suffered her next loss to Tiffany Teo at ONE 161.

Tomar took to her Instagram and posted a two-word story while expressing her support for Phogat:

"Let's go."

Screenshot via: (@tomar_puja on Instagram Stories)

On the professional front, Tomar is scheduled to return to the octagon against Shauna Bannon at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Della Maddalena in a women's strawweight bout. She is coming off a split decision victory over Rayanne dos Santos in her most recent outing to the octagon.

When Puja Tomar thanked Jesus Christ for her maiden win in the UFC with an eye on UFC gold

Puja Tomar created history by becoming the first Indian fighter to secure a victory inside a UFC octagon after beating Rayanne dos Santos at UFC on ESPN 57. After a close contest, she secured a split-decision win in her favor to start her career on a winning note in the promotion.

'The Cyclone' made her professional MMA debut in 2013 against Priyanka Kadam at Super Fight League: Contenders 16. After competing in multiple fight promotions, including ONE Championship, she ventured into the UFC.

After her first win in the leading MMA promotion, Tomar delivered a highly emotional post-fight interview inside the octagon and extended her gratitude to Jesus Christ.

"First of all I want to say thank you my Jesus Christ savior. Jesus is coming soon. It's just only you I'm here. ...I want to show the world Indian fighters are not losers. We're going to be all the way up, we're not going to stop, and coming soon a UFC champion."

Check out Puja Tomar's post-fight interview below (0:58):

