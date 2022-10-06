UFC star reveals how she had lunch with matchmaker Mick Maynard every day in order to secure herself a UFC contract

Casey O'Neill recently revealed that she met up with matchmaker Mick Maynard for several days in a row for lunch in an attempt to earn a UFC contract.

In a recent interview with The AllStar, the 24-year-old Australian shared the story of how she managed to secure a contract with the world's premier MMA organization. O'Neill said that she took a fight at UAE Warriors 13, a card that was happening on the same weekend as a UFC Fight Island event in September 2020.

'King' said that after winning her fight at UAE Warriors, she met up with Maynard multiple times to convince him to let her fight in the multi-billion dollar promotion:

"I went to UAE Warriors knowing that I had no choice but to win that fight... And then I went to UFC after that, stayed on weight and had lunch with Mick [Maynard] every day. I literally made Mick sit at the table with me every single day to have lunch. If he was there, I'd walk over and sit at his table, introduce myself, say that I will fight for him, say that I'm ready for the weekend. Like, just make sure he knew who I was and just was really annoying about it."

O'Neill then took a flight to the United States and, within just two weeks of her being there, secured a contract with the UFC:

"Jumped on that charter flight to America with 3500 dollars... and then managed to get signed within first two weeks of being there. I think it was either persistence or annoying Mick."

Watch the full interview below:

UFC's rising star Casey O'Neill is undefeated in MMA

Casey O'Neill is yet to lose an MMA fight. The 24-year-old flyweight has competed in nine professional bouts and has emerged victorious in all of them.

'King' made her promotional debut in February 2021 when she took on Shana Dobson in a flyweight bout. She finished her opponent via TKO in the second round.

In her second octagon appearance, O'Neill competed against Lara Procopio in June 2021. She submitted her opponent with a rear-naked choke in the third round.

In her third fight with the promotion, O'Neill took on Valentina Shevchenko's sister Antonina. 'King' knocked her out in the second round and also won a Performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000 for her efforts.

O'Neill's last appearance was at UFC 271 where he defeated MMA veteran Roxanne Modafferi via split decision.

