"I'm a 'top G' so I understand what he's talking about" - UFC star Sean O'Malley admits he agrees with most of the things the controversial Andrew Tate says

UFC fan-favorite ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley has asserted that he agrees with most of the points made by controversial public personality Andrew Tate.

Tate is a kickboxer who’s won titles in the International Sport Karate Association (ISKA). The British-American athlete has gained considerable notoriety in the socio-political realm in recent years, courtesy of his comments on a myriad of topics. He’s become a top-tier social media influencer in 2022 due to his debates and public appearances.

The 35-year-old has previously made incendiary comments regarding sensitive issues such as sexual assault, harassment, and depression. After being charged with 11 sexual assault cases by the British police in 2017, Tate shifted base to Romania.

Moreover, since April of this year, Romanian police have been conducting an investigation against Tate concerning rape and human trafficking allegations.

Andrew Tate practicing headbutts and spinning elbows:

Irrespective of the controversies surrounding ‘King Cobra,’ Sean O’Malley was full of praise for him. O'Malley alluded to the fact that Tate encourages other men to view themselves as "high-value individuals."

In the latest edition of The BrOMalley Show, ‘Sugar’ stated:

“He’s a high-value man. I think I get his point. I get his opinions. I agree with most of them. I mean, I really haven’t found one that I don’t agree with. I haven’t listened to everything, though. I’m a ‘top G,’ so I understand what he’s talking about. It was status. Well, when he was talking about status, I got it. I’m the dude. I’m that guy.”

“He gets in debates with the feminists or whatever. And he said they have a hard time debating him. I mean, he’s got good points. He’s got a good point.”

Watch O’Malley discuss the topic at 12:00 in the video below:

‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley on his UFC 280 matchup against Petr Yan

The No. 13-ranked UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley will face the No. 1-ranked Petr Yan at UFC 280 on October 22. In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, O’Malley addressed his last fight against Pedro Munhoz that ended in an NC (No Contest) after an inadvertent eye poke.

‘Sugar’ noted that he was unable to showcase his skills against Munhoz. Nevertheless, he addressed his upcoming fight with Petr Yan and promised to create “magical” and “powerful” moments at UFC 280. O’Malley said:

“I think the higher level guys I fight, the better ‘Sugar’ you guys are going to get. I’ve not been able to show my true MMA skills inside the octagon.” O’Malley added, “I think Petr’s the guy to really let us see how good I really am.”

Watch ‘Sugar’ discuss the topic at 5:30 in the video below:

