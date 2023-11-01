UFC Stars Get in Halloween Spirit: Alex Pereira's prank on wife backfires, Max Holloway and family embrace Naruto theme and more

UFC stars like Alex Pereira, Dustin Poirier, and Max Holloway recently showed off their Halloween costumes and shared some of their light-hearted moments with family on social media.

Max Holloway brought in the spooky season with his family, who dressed up in Naruto-themed costumes and posed for a fun-filled photoshoot. Holloway dressed up as the beloved Naruto character 'Jiraiya' and wrote in the caption:

"The Tales of Naruto Uzumaki”- Jiraiya. Happy Holloween from the Holloways."

Considering that Max Holloway is known for his sense of humor and creativity in coming up with hilarious concepts for video skits, it's unsurprising that former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira took inspiration from the former featherweight champion.

'Poatan' recreated a viral comedy skit that Holloway made with his partner and posted the clip to Instagram. Like the original, Pereira's video shows him trying to jump-scare his wife with a mask but fails. However, his wife is left hilariously shocked when she sees him remove the mask and show his real face.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier also celebrated Halloween with his family. Their costumes were inspired by the popular Hollywood film series 'The Addams Family,' with the UFC star dressed as Gomez Addam. His wife and daughter played Morticia Addams and Wednesday Addams, respectively.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and his friends turned up for Halloween dressed as various horror film villains. Hill played Freddy Krueger from the 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' film series while his friends donned the Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, and Ghostface costumes.

They acted out a hilarious skit where they danced to songs matching their outfits and characters' stories.

Watch how some other MMA stars celebrated Halloween below:

Michael Bisping urges Justin Gaethje to defend 'BMF' title against Max Holloway next

Michael Bisping recently weighed in on Justin Gaethje potentially waiting for a lightweight title shot and stated that 'The Highlight' should defend his BMF title against Max Holloway in the meantime.

Gaethje recently iterated that he's willing to hold out for a championship fight if the UFC was planning to re-book the Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira title tilt. However, the BMF champion was recently called out by Holloway, and Bisping believes that's the fight to make.

Warning Justin Gaethje about the dangers of inactivity, Michael Bisping urged him to accept Holloway's challenge in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel. He said:

"Max Holloway? Sign me up. Come on, defend the ‘BMF’ against Holloway, and in the meantime, Charles Oliveira, and Islam Makhachev, go to war... I don’t think Justin Gaethje should sit out because history has shown that you can be forgotten about.”

Catch Bisping's comments below (5:50):