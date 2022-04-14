UFC strawweight Istela Nunes weighs in on rematch between ATT teammate Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili

Istela Nunes has shared her thoughts on the much-anticipated rematch between former champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Weili and Jędrzejczyk are expected to run it back at the upcoming UFC 275 pay-per-view set to take place in Singapore on June 11.

The Brazilian up-and-comer expects the rematch between Jędrzejczyk and Weili to be a barnburner just like the first fight. Nunes regards Weili as one of the most well-rounded fighters in the division and believes she'll come fully prepared for the fight. Having said that, she feels that the fight will be too close to call and Jędrzejczyk could end up getting her hand raised as well.

During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Nunes, speaking via translator, said:

"You know, it's a tough fight. Weili always comes very, very well prepared but Joanna can win, I think it is 50-50, great matchup."

Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk's first clash will forever be remembered as one of the greatest fights of all time. The duo indulged in a back-and-forth slugfest in the co-headliner of UFC 248, sending fans into a frenzy. Weili managed to retain the title via split decision.

Istela Nunes praises Rose Namajunas

Istela Nunes hails reigning women's strawweight queen Rose Namajunas as the best 115er on the planet right now. The 29-year-old admires the fact that Namajunas has time and again proved that she is a great champion and deserves to have the title strapped around her waist.

Praising Namajunas' mental and physical fortitude, Nunes said that the champ has a "target on her" because everyone wants to beat her. Regardless, she somehow manages to overcome adversity and emerge victorious on most occasions:

"I think Rose has shown everybody how great a champion she is. She's got a target on her, everybody wants to beat her but she has shown how strong she is and how to deal with it. That's why I think she's the fighter to be beaten."

Rose Namajunas is set to defend the title against Carla Esparza in a much-anticipated rematch at UFC 274 in May. Nunes, on the other hand, is scheduled to take on Sam Hughes at an upcoming Fight Night event on April 16.

