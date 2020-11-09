Conor McGregor recently posted a video of knocking out Dustin Poirier, among other opponents, and The Diamond has responded to it.

McGregor took to Instagram to post a video showing a highlight reel of his most prolific performances inside the Octagon. The video starts with footage from Conor McGregor's knockout win over Dustin Poirier. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier threw down at UFC 178 back in 2014 when the Irishman registered a brutal 1st round TKO win over Poirier.

Dustin Poirier took notice of McGregor's video on Instagram and responded to it by saying "let's go", quite possibly indicating their potential rematch set to take place in January. Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, the UFC lightweight division requires a new champion and a potential clash between Poirier and McGregor could have huge implications on the title scenario.

Dustin Poirier's response to Conor McGregor's Instagram post

The rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was initially set to take place at 170lbs, but McGregor later confirmed that his next fight would be at lightweight. This move might have been influenced by the fact that the lightweight title is seemingly up for grabs and being one of the top draws of the sport, Conor McGregor might soon be fighting for the lightweight title.

However, Conor McGregor's last fight at lightweight was back in 2018 against Khabib and his previous win in the division came back in 2016 against Eddie Alvarez.

Conor McGregor's video indicates a possible jibe at Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor captioned the aforementioned video by saying, "you can run but you can't hide". Could this be a jibe pointed towards his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov who retired following his most recent win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254? Khabib had previously stated that he doesn't wish to run it back with Conor McGregor.

UFC president Dana White has previously stated that he believes Khabib Nurmagomedov could return to the Octagon for one more fight. Nurmagomedov is also ranked as the current #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC and the promotion hasn't officially vacated his title yet.