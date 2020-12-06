UFC superstar Conor McGregor reacts to the 'Stockton Slap' being used in boxing

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor had an interesting reaction to a version of the 'Stockton Slap' making an appearance inside the boxing ring.

The 'Stockton Slap' is a variation of an open-palm strike that was made popular by Nick and Nate Diaz, who hail from Stockton, California.

On the undercard of the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia card Saturday night, Steven Pulluaim faced Vito Mielnicki Jr. in the curtain-raiser. In one of the exchanges, Pulluaim connected on a left hook that looked a lot like a Stockton Slap, as noted by veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani:

Closest I’ve seen to a Stockton slap in boxing pic.twitter.com/JIe7PN6GWo — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 6, 2020

Helwani's post eventually found its way to McGregor, who reminded everyone who is sponsoring one of the biggest boxing events of the year:

Stockton Slap brought to you by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey! @ProperWhiskey #ProperFightNights https://t.co/YkWsm9UgOF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 6, 2020

"Stockton Slap brought to you by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey!"

Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey has become a regular fixture in combat sports events as of late. At the Spence Jr. - Garcia event, the Proper No. Twelve branding was visible on the ring ropes as well as the ring post.

It's evident that Conor McGregor is making winning moves inside and outside the Octagon.

Revisiting Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor knows a thing or two about getting hit by the Stockton Slap, having faced Nate Diaz twice in his career.

McGregor was supposed to face Rafael dos Anjos for the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 196 back in 2016, but an injury forced the latter out of the fight. Stepping up to save the main event was Nate Diaz, who ended up beating McGregor by second round submission. The loss was McGregor's first in the UFC.

With the first fight doing so well, the UFC decided to book an immediate rematch. The sequel lived up to expectations, with Conor McGregor and Diaz going back-and-forth for five action-packed rounds. At the end, it was McGregor who walked away with a majority decision win, evening the series at 1-1.

A third McGregor-Diaz fight is something that fans have wanted for quite a while now. With McGregor seemingly looking to be more active in the UFC in the future, Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Part 3 could be a reality soon.