UFC superstar Conor McGregor teases second Netflix special

Conor McGregor has hinted that a second Netflix special about him is ready to launch on the streaming service.

The company had already produced a biographical documentary under the name "Conor McGregor: Notorious" in 2017 following his fight against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Conor McGregor posted a picture to his Instagram stories, in which he suggests that Netflix is about to finish a sequel to the 2017 documentary.

Although the production company has not given any information about what the next Conor McGregor-inspired movie could be as of yet, fans believe that the sequel could show extra backstage footage and preparation of the Irishman for the "Money Fight."

Infamous videos of Conor McGregor's sparring sessions with former boxing champion Paul Malignanni also emerged on social media at the time.

An allegedly intense mood was present throughout the training, with the "Notorious One" supposedly knocking Malignanni down in their sparring session.

The pugilist never accepted the popularized version of what happened. To this day, Malignanni still tries to convince combat sports fans that he was the one who beat Conor McGregor in that heated-up sparring session.

"Image-wise, I took a hit when that Conor McGregor thing happened, you know? While everybody was thinking you were eventually going to see the whole thing, I knew that was never going to happen because the whole thing was not favorable to him. But in doing that, it kind of just left it hanging out there in the wrong direction, and also people automatically have this assumption about me that that's the way it went and that's the way it is, and just get over it. There's nothing to get over because if I beat you up, and the whole world thinks I got beat up, it's kind of not easy to get over it, you know?" said Malignaggi in a recent interview.

🎙️ "Let's not beat around the bush, Conor doesn't forget about me either." @PaulMalignaggi explains the photo of Conor McGregor he Tweeted out after #UFC257 @paigevanzant @THEBrianSoscia



📻Full Episode 2 of Knuckle Up Radio with Paige VanZant: https://t.co/VnTuQt0FnQ



⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4LRGuvbkC2 — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) January 28, 2021

Conor McGregor's movie career

A huge pop culture icon, it was a matter of time for Conor McGregor to inspire movie productions and studios to create video content about his career and rags to riches life story.

The former UFC double champion was supposed to make his debut as an actor alongside Hollywood star Vin Diesel in 2017 for the third installment of the 'xXx' franchise, xXx 3: The Return of Xander Cage, but he decided to abandon the project.