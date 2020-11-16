UFC flyweight contender Alex Perez just shared the details of a bizarre yet hilarious encounter with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) officials.

Speaking to TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter, Alex Perez talked about the time he was followed inside the washroom by a USADA official while he was relieving himself. Perez said that this was the worst encounter he's ever had with the USADA.

Alex Perez said that the official was an older man who knocked on his door when he was drinking coffee. And after a few minutes, the fighter told the USADA official that he wanted to use the washroom once.

That's when the USADA official said he has to follow Perez inside the bathroom as part of the protocol. Perez reluctantly agreed and allowed him inside.

Alex Perez was embarrassed about the whole situation and later apologized to the man, telling the latter that he turned up on his door at the wrong time.

Alex Perez ready to steal the show at UFC 255

Cody Garbrandt was forced out of a flyweight title scrap against reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo due to a bicep injury. This allowed Alex Perez to fight for the title in the headliner of the upcoming UFC 255 pay-per-view on November 21.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Alex Perez said that he is aware of the huge challenge in front of him but is fully prepared to take out Figueiredo when the pair lock horns this weekend.

Perez knows that he's being pitted as an underdog but is ready to shock the world when the time comes. He further stated that the fight will be a good spectacle and is likely to win a Fight of the Night award.

“Everybody in the top five, top 10 can be beaten in any day, but I just feel like I bring the pressure. I’m a big flyweight. I bring the size, I bring the pressure, I bring the wrestling and the cardio, so I feel like we match up well. It’s going to be a great fight. People are counting it out because Cody’s out, but I feel like we’re going to steal the show. I think it’s going to be ‘Fight of the Night.’ We both like to go in there, we both come forward, we both like to throw. If people have seen my fights, I don’t take a step back (and) he doesn’t take a step back, either. So I’m expecting a five-round war.”

Alex Perez is on a three-fight win streak inside the Octagon and registered back-to-back finishes against Jordan Espinosa and Jussier Formiga.