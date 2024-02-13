UFC title contender Belal Muhammad slams Darren Till for throwing shade on his fighting style

Belal Muhammad recently clapped back at Darren Till after the ex-UFC star threw shade on his fighting style as he staked his claim for a welterweight title shot against Leon Edwards.

'Remember The Name' took to his X account and noted that he is willing to fight Edwards regardless of the circumstances that others might perceive would be a deal breaker for him. The tweet led to a dismissive Till throwing shade by basically insinuating that he wouldn't put on an exciting fight for fans should he receive a title shot. He wrote:

"If you was fighting in my back garden, I'd close the curtains."

The tweet obviously caught Muhammad's attention, and he decided to respond rather than ignore the former welterweight title challenger. He clapped back at Till by taking a jibe and revealing what he thinks of him. He wrote:

"Trailer parks have gardens?"

Tweets regarding Muhammad and Till's X exchange [Image courtesy: @MMAUNCENSORED1 and @bullyb170 - X]

It will be interesting to see whether Muhammad and Till continue their social media feud as 'Remember The Name's' awaits the UFC's decision on whether he will challenge Edwards for his welterweight title next.

UFC commentator Jon Anik weighs in on Belal Muhammad's case for welterweight title shot

UFC commentator Jon Anik recently weighed in on Belal Muhammad's case for a welterweight title shot against Leon Edwards after it was reported that the promotion is also looking at possibly awarding the title shot to Khamzat Chimaev instead.

Anik took to his X account and attempted to find clarity in the situation. He has backed 'Remember The Name' for being deserving of the next title shot for quite some time. He mentioned that it would be a shame if Muhammad were to get passed over again, but believes that Chimaev makes a strong argument as well. He wrote:

"I share the sentiment of most of you that it would be a great travesty if Belal Muhammad was passed over for the next welterweight title shot. But if any other fighter has any kind of case, I would submit to you that it is the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev. Just my take."

Anik's tweet regarding Muhammad and Chimaev [Image courtesy: @Jon_Anik - X]