UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The UFC is headed back to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song, also known as UFC Vegas 60. The event is set to go down this Saturday, September 17, with several exciting matchups lined up for the fans.

A bantamweight clash will take the main event spot as No.4-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen takes on No.10-ranked Yadong Song. 'Sandman' will look to rebound from back-to-back losses when he faces a rising prospect in Song, who is aiming for his fourth consecutive win.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night, Chidi Njokuani will square off against Gregory Rodrigues in a middleweight matchup. 'Chidi Bang Bang' will be aiming for his fifth consecutive stoppage win against the Brazilian, who is also known for his finishing abilities.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC Tonight along with the start time for the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.

UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song - Timings

The following are the UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song timings for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia:

United States & Canada

The UFC Tonight: Fight Night prelims will kick off at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, September 17, and the main card will commence at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 8:00 PM GMT, and the main card will begin at 11:00 PM GMT on Saturday, September 17.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 6:00 AM AEST on Sunday, September 18, while the main card will get underway at 9:00 AM AEST.

UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

UFC Tonight: Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Otherwise, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month.

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for the UFC Fight Night event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, the UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available in Australia on Main Event, Kayo for AU$54.95.

Watch the UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song fight promo below:

UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song - Full card

The fighters competing on the upcoming UFC card are as follows:

Main Card

Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo (featherweight)

Joe Pyfer vs. Alen Amedovski (middleweight)

Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira (heavyweight)

Preliminary card

Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini (featherweight)

Treven Giles vs. Louis Cosce (welterweight)

Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann (women's bantamweight)

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Diana Belbita (women's strawweight)

Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber (lightweight)

Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson (women's flyweight)

Tony Gravely vs. Javid Basharat (bantamweight)

Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron Vancamp (lightweight)

