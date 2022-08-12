UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The UFC is headed to San Diego, California for UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz. The event is set to go down this Saturday, August 13, at the Pechanga Arena with several exciting matchups lined up for the fans.

A bantamweight clash will take the main event spot as No.5-ranked contender Marlon Vera goes up against No.8-ranked Dominick Cruz. 'Chito' will aim to score his fourth consecutive win when he faces a former two-time champion, who has never lost a non-title bout inside the octagon.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night, David Onama will take on Nate Landwehr in an all-action featherweight matchup.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC Tonight along with the start time for the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.

UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz - Timings

The following are the UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz timings for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia:

United States & Canada

The UFC Tonight: Fight Night prelims will kick off at 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT on Saturday, August 13, and the main card will commence at 7 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 8:30 PM GMT and the main card will begin at 11 PM GMT on Saturday, August 13.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 6:30 AM AEST on Sunday, August 14, while the main card will get underway at 9 AM AEST.

UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

UFC Tonight: Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Otherwise, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month.

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for the UFC Fight Night event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, the UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available in Australia on Mainevent and Kayo for AU$54.95.

Watch the UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz fight preview below:

UFC Tonight: Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz - Full card

The fighters competing on the upcoming UFC card are as follows:

Main Card

Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz (bantamweight)

Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama (featherweight)

Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov (light heavyweight)

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes (women's flyweight)

Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo (women's strawweight)

Preliminary card

Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godinez (120lbs catchweight)

Martin Buday vs. Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros (lightweight)

Youssef Zalal vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (bantamweight)

Ode Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam (flyweight)

Watch the top finishes from some of the fighters competing at UFC San Diego below:

