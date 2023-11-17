UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The UFC is headed back to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, for its upcoming fight card, UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig (also known as UFC Vegas 82 and UFC Fight Night 232).

The UFC Fight Night event will take place this Saturday, with a series of exciting matchups lined up for fight fans.

In the main event of the Fight Night, No.10-ranked middleweight Brendan Allen will square off against the No.13-ranked Paul Craig.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 82 will see Michael Morales take on Jake Matthews in a battle of welterweights.

Also on the card, Chase Hooper will square off against Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight clash.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC tonight, along with the full fight card, start time, television, live streaming, and pricing details for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the UFC Fight Night prelims from 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT on Saturday, November 18, and the main card from 5:00 PM ET/ 2:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 7:00 PM GMT on Saturday, November 18. The main card will follow at 10:00 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 3:00 AM AWST/ 4:30 AM ACST/ 5:00 AM AEST on Sunday, November 19, followed by the main card at 6:00 AM AWST/ 7:30 AM ACST/ 8:00 AM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details on how to watch the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $10.99 per month, but viewers can save with an annual subscription of $109.99.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcasting rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a plan with one screen for $25. The basic plan costs AUD30 with two screens. A premium plan is available for AUD35 per month with three screens. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig fight preview below:

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig (middleweight)

Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews (welterweight)

Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)

Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre (bantamweight)

Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas (women's strawweight)

Myktybek Orolbai vs. Uros Medic (welterweight)

Preliminary card

Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson (bantamweight)

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (middleweight)

Mick Parkin vs. Caio Machado (heavyweight)

Jeka Saragih vs. Lucas Alexander (featherweight)

Lucie Pudilova vs. Ailin Perez (women's bantamweight)

Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta (lightweight)

Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam (flyweight)