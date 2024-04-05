UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 - U.S., Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The UFC is returning to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for its next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 (also known as UFC Vegas 90 and UFC Fight Night 240).

The UFC Fight Night event will go down this Saturday, April 6, with a series of exciting matchups lined up for the MMA fans.

A middleweight matchup will headline the UFC Vegas 90 card as the No.6-ranked contender Brendan Allen squares off against the No.14-seeded Chris Curtis in a rematch.

The pair first battled in December 2021 when Curtis stopped Allen via second-round TKO.

Co-headlining the UFC Fight Night will be a battle of featherweights as Alexander Hernandez goes head-to-head with Damon Jackson.

Also on the UFC Fight Night card, Morgan Charriere will take on Chepe Mariscal in another featherweight showdown.

Find out when and where you can watch the UFC card, along with the full fight card, start time, television, live streaming, and pricing details for viewers from the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for viewers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the Fight Night prelims from 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 6, and the main card from 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 7:00 PM GMT on Saturday, April 6. The main card will follow at 10:00 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 3:00 AM AWST/ 4:30 AM ACST/ 5:00 AM AEST on Sunday, April 7, followed by the main card at 6:00 AM AWST/ 7:30 AM ACST/ 8:00 AM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the details on how to watch the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $10.99 per month, but viewers can save with an annual subscription of $109.99.

The event will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and will be available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on UFC Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with your provider's details if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 monthly (plus tax).

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports using the Discovery+ app or via web player. Monthly subscriptions are contract-free, are available at £29.99, and do not require a Broadband connection. The subscription renews automatically unless canceled. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a plan with one screen for AUD25. The basic plan costs AUD30 and allows viewers to stream the card on up to two screens. A premium plan is available for AUD35 per month, allowing viewing up to three screens. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main card

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson (featherweight)

Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal (featherweight)

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos (lightweight)

Valter Walker vs. Łukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell (lightweight)

Preliminary card

Court McGee vs. Alex Morono (welterweight)

Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie (women's bantamweight)

Victor Hugo vs. Pedro Falcao (bantamweight)

Piera Rodríguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo (women's strawweight)

Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto (bantamweight)

Dylan Budka vs. Cesar Almeida (middleweight)

Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins (women's bantamweight)