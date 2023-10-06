UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The UFC is headed back to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, for its next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green (also known as UFC Vegas 80 and UFC Fight Night 229).

The Fight Night event will take place this Saturday with a series of exciting matchups lined up for fight fans.

In the main event No.10-ranked lightweight contender Grant Dawson will take on UFC veteran Bobby Green.

Grant Dawson has gone unbeaten in his last 12 bouts (including a majority draw). 'KGD' is coming off a unanimous decision win over Damir Ismagulov in July and looks to continue his ascent up the lightweight ladder.

Bobby Green, meanwhile, dispatched Tony Ferguson via third-round submission at UFC 291. The Californian will look to break into the 155-pound rankings with another convincing win this Saturday.

Taking the co-main event slot at UFC Vegas will be a middleweight clash between Joe Pyfer and Abdul Razak Alhassan.

Also on the card, Joaquin Buckley will square off against Alex Morono in a welterweight showdown.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC tonight, along with the full fight card, start time, television, live streaming, and pricing details for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the UFC Fight Night prelims from 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, October 7, and the main card from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 8:00 PM GMT on Saturday, October 7. The main card will follow at 11:00 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 4:00 AM AWST/ 5:30 AM ACST/ 6:00 AM AEST on Sunday, October 8, followed by the main card at 7:00 AM AWST/ 8:30 AM ACST/ 9:00 AM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details on how to watch the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one pay-per-view at a discounted rate.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcasting rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial, after which a basic plan with one screen is 25 AUD and two screens is 27 AUD. A premium plan is 35 AUD per month. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green fight preview below:

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green (lightweight)

Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (middleweight)

Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley (welterweight)

Drew Dober vs. Rick Glenn (lightweight)

Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cuțelaba (light heavyweight)

Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo (featherweight)

Preliminary card

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita (women's strawweight)

Aori Qileng vs. Johnny Munoz Jr. (bantamweight)

Kanako Murata vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (women's strawweight)

Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca (flyweight)

Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich (women's strawweight)