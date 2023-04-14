The world's premier MMA promotion is heading to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri with its next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen (also known as UFC on ESPN 44). The event will go down this Saturday with a series of exciting matchups to look forward to.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night, No.2-ranked featherweight contender Max Holloway will square off against rising contender Arnold Allen, who holds the No.4 position in the division.

Taking the co-main event slot at UFC Fight Night will be another featherweight showdown as Edson Barboza takes on Billy Quarantillo.

Also on the main card, Dustin Jacoby will go up against Azamat Murzakanov in a clash of light heavyweights.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC Tonight, along with the start time for the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the prelims from 5:30 PM ET/ 2:30 PM PT on Saturday, April 15, and the main card from 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 9:30 PM GMT on Saturday, April 15. The main card will follow at 12:30 AM GMT on Sunday, April 16.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 7:30 AM AEST/ 7:00 AM ACST/ 5:30 AM AWST on Sunday, April 16, followed by the main card at 10:30 AM AEST/ 10:00 AM ACST/ 8:30 AM AWST.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details to view the UFC Tonight card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one pay-per-view at a discounted rate.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial, after which a basic plan with one screen is 25 AUD and two screens is 27 AUD. A premium plan is 35 AUD per month. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen fight promo below:

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen - Full Card

The fighters competing in the upcoming event are as follows:

Main Card

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen (featherweight)

Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo (featherweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov (light heavyweight)

Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cuțelaba (light heavyweight)

Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez (bantamweight)

Clay Guida vs. Rafa García (lightweight)

Preliminary Card

Bill Algeo vs. T.J. Brown (featherweight)

Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau (flyweight)

Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman (light heavyweight)

Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodríguez (women's strawweight)

Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber (lightweight)

Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes (women's strawweight)

Aaron Phillips vs. Gastón Bolanos (bantamweight)

Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova (women's bantamweight)

Poll : 0 votes