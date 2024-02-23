UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The UFC is returning to Mexico City for UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 (also known as UFC Fight Night 237).

The Fight Night event is set to take place this Saturday on Feb. 24, with a series of intriguing matchups lined up.

Taking the main event honors at UFC Fight Night will be rematch between former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and the No.3-ranked contender Brandon Royval.

In the co-main event, No.2-ranked Yair Rodriguez will square off against the No.4-ranked contender Brian Ortega in a rematch. Their first fight was ruled a TKO in favor of Rodriguez after Ortega sustained an injury.

Also on the card, Daniel Zellhuber will take on Francisco Prado in a lightweight battle.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC tonight, along with the full fight card, start time, television, live streaming, and pricing details for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for viewers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the Fight Night prelims from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT on Saturday, February 24, and the main card from 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 12:00 AM GMT (midnight) on Sunday, February 25. The main card will follow at 3:00 AM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 8:00 AM AWST/ 9:30 AM ACST/ 10:00 AM AEST on Sunday, February 25, followed by the main card at 11:00 AM AWST/ 12:30 PM ACST/ 1:00 PM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details on how to watch the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $10.99 per month, but viewers can save with an annual subscription of $109.99.

On television, the event will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish). It will also be available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on UFC Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month, or $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with your provider's details if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports using the Discovery+ app or via web player. Monthly subscriptions are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a Broadband connection. The subscription renews automatically unless canceled. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a plan with one screen for $25. The basic plan costs AUD30 with two screens. A premium plan is available for AUD35 per month with three screens. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 fight promo below:

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main card

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Rovyal (flyweight)

Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega (featherweight)

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado (lightweight)

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios (bantamweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes (women's strawweight)

Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan (lightweight)

Preliminary card

Cristian Quinonez vs. Raoni Barcelos (bantamweight)

Jesus Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonca (flyweight)

Edgar Chairez vs. Danie Lacerda (flyweight)

Claudio Puelles vs. Fares Ziam (lightweight)

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Denys Bondar (flyweight)

Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe dos Santos (flyweight)

Erik Silva vs. Muhammad Naimov (featherweight)