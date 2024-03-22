The UFC is returning to the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for its next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas (also known as UFC Vegas 89, UFC Fight Night 240, and UFC on ESPN 53).

The UFC Vegas 89 event will take place this Saturday, March 24, with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for fight fans.

A women's flyweight matchup will headline the UFC Fight Night card as the No.8-ranked contender Amanda Ribas takes on former two-time strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 89, hard-hitting heavyweights Karl Williams and Justin Tafa will go head-to-head.

Also on the UFC Fight Night card, Edmen Shahbazyan will square off against A.J. Dobson in a middleweight clash.

Find out when and where you can watch the UFC card, along with the full fight card, start time, television, live streaming and pricing details for viewers from the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for viewers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the Fight Night prelims from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT on Saturday, March 23, and the main card from 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 11:00 PM GMT on Saturday, March 23. The main card will follow at 2:00 AM GMT on Sunday, March 24.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 7:00 AM AWST/ 8:30 AM ACST/ 9:00 AM AEST on Sunday, March 24, followed by the main card at 10:00 AM AWST/ 11:30 AM ACST/ 12:00 PM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the details on how to watch the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $10.99 per month, but viewers can save with an annual subscription of $109.99.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV,and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on UFC Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with your provider's details if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 monthly (plus tax).

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports using the Discovery+ app or via web player. Monthly subscriptions are available at £29.99, are contract-free and do not require a Broadband connection. The subscription renews automatically unless canceled. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a plan with one screen for AUD25. The basic plan costs AUD30, and allows viewers to stream the card on upto two screens. A premium plan is available for AUD35 per month that allows viewing on upto three screens. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas fight preview below:

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main card

Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas (women's flyweight)

Justin Tafa vs. Karl Williams (heavyweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. A.J. Dobson (middleweight)

Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal (featherweight)

Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo (featherweight)

Preliminary card

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Trey Ogden (lightweight)

Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Erosa (featherweight)

Miles Johns vs. Cody Gibson (bantamweight)

Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nguyen (featherweight)

Montserrat Rendon vs. Daria Zheleznyakova (women's bantamweight)

Igor Severino vs. Andre Lima (flyweight)

Mohammed Usman vs. Mick Parkin (heavyweight)