UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The world's premier MMA promotion is heading to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina with its next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida (also known as UFC on ABC 4). The event is set to go down this Saturday with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for MMA fans.

In the main event, No.9-ranked heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik will lock horns with No.12-ranked Jailton Almeida.

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night will see former title challenger Anthony Smith square off against Johnny Walker in a light heavyweight matchup.

Also on the main card, undefeated Irish sensation Ian Garry will return to action to take on Daniel Rodriguez in a battle of welterweights.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC Tonight, along with the start time for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the Fight Night prelims from 11:30 AM ET/ 8:30 AM PT on Saturday, May 13, and the main card from 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 3:30 PM GMT on Saturday, May 13. The main card will follow at 7:00 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 11:30 PM AWST (Saturday, May 13)/ 1:00 AM ACST/ 1:30 AM AEST (Sunday, May 14), followed by the main card at 3:00 AM AWST/ 4:30 AM ACST/ 5:00 AM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details to watch the UFC Fight Night card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one pay-per-view at a discounted rate.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial, after which a basic plan with one screen is 25 AUD and two screens is 27 AUD. A premium plan is 35 AUD per month. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida fight preview below:

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida - Full Card

The fighters competing in the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)

Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker (light heavyweight)

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Garry (welterweight)

Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria (light heavyweight)

Tim Means vs. Alex Morono (welterweight)

Preliminary Card

Matt Brown vs. Court McGee (welterweight)

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (bantamweight)

Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez (lightweight)

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm (women's flyweight)

Bryan Battle vs. Gabriel Green (welterweight)

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa (women's bantamweight)

