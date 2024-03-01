UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The UFC is returning to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev (also known as UFC Fight Night 238).

The Fight Night event is scheduled to take place this Saturday, with a series of exciting matchups lined up for the MMA fans.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night, No.12-ranked heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik will take on undefeated standout Shamil Gaziev.

Taking the co-main event slot at UFC Fight Night will be a clash of light heavyweights as unbeaten prospect Vitor Petrino squares off against Tyson Pedro.

Also on the UFC Fight Night card, undefeated No.13-ranked contender Umar Nurmagomedov will go head-to-head with UFC newcomer Bekzat Almakhanm in a bantamweight battle.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC tonight, along with the full fight card, start time, television, live streaming, and pricing details for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for viewers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the Fight Night prelims from 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT on Saturday, March 2, and the main card from 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 6:00 PM GMT on Saturday, March 3. The main card will follow at 9:00 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 2:00 AM AWST/ 3:30 AM ACST/ 4:00 AM AEST on Sunday, March 3, followed by the main card at 5:00 AM AWST/ 6:30 AM ACST/ 7:00 AM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details on how to watch the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $10.99 per month, but viewers can save with an annual subscription of $109.99.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with your provider's details if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 monthly (plus tax).

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports using the Discovery+ app or via web player. Monthly subscriptions are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a Broadband connection. The subscription renews automatically unless canceled. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a plan with one screen for $25. The basic plan costs AUD30 with two screens. A premium plan is available for AUD35 per month with three screens. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev fight promo below:

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev (heavyweight)

Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro (light heavyweight)

Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev (flyweight)

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan (bantamweight)

Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg (flyweight)

Preliminary card

Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett (middleweight)

Vinicius Oliveira vs. Benardo Sopaj (bantamweight)

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat (bantamweight)

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro (middleweight)

Ludovít Klein vs. AJ Cunningham (lightweight)

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov (lightweight)