UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The UFC is returning to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, for its upcoming fight card, UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov (also known as UFC on ESPN 48).

The event is set to take place this Saturday with a series of exciting matchups to look forward to.

The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by a middleweight showdown between No.7-ranked contender Sean Strickland and streaking prospect Abusupiyan Magomedov, who is currently unranked in the division.

The co-main of the night will see No.12-ranked lightweight Damir Ismagulov square off against No.15-ranked Grant Dawson.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC tonight, along with the start time for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the UFC Fight Night prelims from 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, July 1, and the main card from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 8:00 PM GMT on Saturday, July 1. The main card will follow at 11:00 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 4:00 AM AWST/ 5:30 AM ACST/ 6:00 AM AEST on Sunday, July 2, followed by the main card at 7:00 AM AWST/ 8:30 AM ACST/ 9:00 AM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details to watch the Fight Night card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one pay-per-view at a discounted rate.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial, after which a basic plan with one screen is 25 AUD and two screens is 27 AUD. A premium plan is 35 AUD per month. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov fight preview below:

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Sean Strickland vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov (middleweight)

Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson (lightweight)

Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales (welterweight)

Ariane Lipski vs. Melissa Gatto (women's flyweight)

Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoît Saint-Denis (lightweight)

Nursultan Ruziboev vs. Brunno Ferreira (middleweight)

Preliminary Card

Kevin Lee vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (welterweight)

Joanderson Brito vs. Westin Wilson (featherweight)

Yana Santos vs. Karol Rosa (women's featherweight)

Guram Kutateladze vs. Elves Brenner (lightweight)

Ivana Petrovic vs. Luana Carolina (women's flyweight)

Alexander Romanov vs. Blagoy Ivanov (heavyweight)

Poll : 0 votes