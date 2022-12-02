UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The UFC is headed to the Amway Center in downtown Orlando, Florida, this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland, also titled UFC on ESPN 42.

The card, set to take place on Saturday, December 3, will be headlined by a welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland.

A second welterweight bout between Bryan Barberena and Rafael dos Anjos will serve as the co-main event on the card. Find out when and where you can watch the UFC tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland - Timings

Following are the timings for this weekend's event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers from the United States and Canada can watch the prelims from 4:00 PM PT/ 7:00 PM ET and the main card from 7:00 PM PT/ 10:00 PM ET on December 3, 2022.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 12:00 midnight GMT when Saturday, December 3, ends. The main card will follow from 3:00 AM GMT on Sunday, December 4, early morning.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will commence at 10:00 AM AEST/ 9:30 AM ACST/ 8:00 AM AWST on Sunday, December 4, followed by the main card from 1:00 PM AEST/ 12:30 PM ACST/ 11:00 AM AWST.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Following are the details to view the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will primarily stream on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one UFC pay-per-view at a discounted rate.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 yearly.

Canada

Viewers from Canada can view the full card on TSN5 or the TSN App. A monthly pass costs $19.99 (plus tax), a 4-month subscription comes at $49.96 (plus tax), and the annual pass is worth $119.90 (plus tax).

Pay-per-views can be ordered on satellite channels like Bell, Rogers, Videotron, Telus, Sasktel, and Shaw.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £25 contract-free and doesn't need a BT broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial, after which basic plans with one screen are 25 AUD, and two screens are 27 AUD, while premium plans are 35 AUD per month. Prelims can be watched on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland - Full Card

The fighters competing on the upcoming card are as follows:

Main Card

Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland (welterweight)

Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael dos Anjos (welterweight)

Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell (flyweight)

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich (heavyweight)

Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze (middleweight)

Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus (middleweight)

Preliminary Card

Niko Price vs. Phil Rowe (welterweight)

Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote (women's strawweight)

Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman (lightweight)

Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese (lightweight)

Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce (featherweight)

Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas (women's flyweight)

Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez (lightweight)

Marcelo Rojo vs. Francis Marshall (featherweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes (women's strawweight)

