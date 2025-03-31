UFC trash-talking genius Chael Sonnen reacts to Tristan Tate confessing bizarre story about opening a bank account

Tristan Tate, the controversial entrepreneur and social media figure, recently revealed his struggles with opening a bank account, suggesting that unseen forces are actively working against him. In a viral statement, Tate claimed he is one of the wealthiest individuals in the world without a bank account and alleged that financial regulators have blacklisted him globally.

According to Tate, even a friend who owns a bank attempted to set up an account for him but was warned by banking authorities that doing so would result in the institution losing its license.

“I may be one of the richest people in the world who doesn’t have a bank account. I'm not allowed a bank account anywhere in the world."

He further added:

"So you don't believe in the Matrix? But believe me, and I do understand that you think that we are just suffering the consequences of our own actions and that we're criminals and there's no conspiracy against us. Explain to me, please, why I can't have a bank account.”

Check out Tristan Tate's revelation below:

Veteran UFC commentator and trash-talking genius Chael Sonnen responded to Tate’s confession:

“It took courage to make this. Took more to post. Respect.”

Check out Chael Sonnen's post below:

Chael Sonnen shares insights on Alex Pereira’s prospects in a rematch against Magomed Ankalaev

Chael Sonnen has cast doubt on Alex Pereira’s ability to reclaim his title in a potential rematch against Magomed Ankalaev. Speaking on Submission Radio, Sonnen stated that Pereira’s performance at UFC 313 did not indicate he could turn the tide in a second fight:

"I gotta tell you, there is nothing in that first fight, whether there was illness, injury or combination of both, there was nothing in that first fight that would lead a reasonable analyst to believe you could have a different outcome in the second fight."

While Sonnen praised Pereira’s takedown defense, he believes Ankalaev would make the necessary adjustments to maintain his advantage. He questioned why fans should expect Pereira to improve more than Ankalaev in a rematch, adding:

"There is nothing to believe that round six, seven, eight, nine and ten are going to be any different and whatever it is that Pereira is supposed to have learned in that job experience, why would we not believe that an equal amount would be learned by Ankalaev?"

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (16:30):

