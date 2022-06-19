UFC tried to get Anthony Smith beat for five years, says Chael Sonnen

Anthony Smith has been in several main event bouts since the start of his UFC career and is not far from earning his next title shot. However, Chael Sonnen claims that the promotion tried to hold 'Lionheart' back for many years.

Speaking on an episode of Beyond the Fight on his YouTube channel, 'The Bad Guy' weighed in on the upcoming fight between Smith and Magomed Ankalaev. Sonnen stated that 'Lionheart' should get the next title shot if he gets past the Russian prospect before accusing the promotion of trying to put him down for five long years:

"He's getting ready to take on Ankalaev. Ankalaev is the top 205 pounder, I only bring that to you because if Smith beats him, I want Smith to get what he deserves. They've done nothing over in MMA than try to get Anthony Smith beat for five years and I believe in those five years, they succeeded twice. They just keep trying to get him beat. A whole another story. I'm going in a whole another diatribe. Smith needs to get his respect."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Anthony Smith vs. Magomed Ankalaev below:

Anthony Smith and Magomed Ankalaev set to scrap in title eliminator at UFC 277

Smith had his first crack at the light heavyweight title at UFC 235 against Jon Jones in early 2019. 'Lionheart' came up short via unanimous decision. However, the 33-year-old could have another opportunity at the title with a win over No.4-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277.

Smith has gone 4-2 since losing to 'Bones' and holds first-round finishes in his last three UFC outings. He most recently submitted Ryan Spann with a rear-naked choke submission in the main event of UFC Fight Night 192. While the 33-year-old has looked nothing short of impressive in his recent trips to the octagon, he will certainly have his hands full when he takes on the surging Russian.

Ankalaev made an unsuccessful promotional debut in March 2018 but rattled off eight consecutive wins thereafter. He most recently defeated a former title challenger in Thiago Santos via unanimous decision in March and looks destined to add another big win to his resume on his way to gold.

