UFC is trying to slaughter Nate Diaz by feeding him to "shark" Khamzat Chimaev, says Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo believes the UFC is attempting to destabilize Nate Diaz by feeding him to "shark" Khamzat Chimaev.

Taking the opportunity to record an episode of their The Triple C & The Schmo Show at the beach in Miami, both hosts discussed various current events in MMA.

One of the topics was Conor McGregor's next fight, where The Schmo said that the UFC could have two options for him: fighting Tony Ferguson or meeting Nate Diaz for a trilogy fight.

Henry Cejudo had a different opinion, as he believes that the UFC plans to promote Khamzat Chimaev at Diaz’s expense.

Henry Cejudo said:

"Yeah, right now the UFC, I think they want, they want to feed him to a shark. That’s why they’re trying to kill… Because Diaz knows that there’s so much money to be made outside the UFC, that he doesn’t even care what millions they’re gonna end up giving him."

Cejudo elaborated that Diaz wants to fight someone with a big name and leave the promotion, and that’s exactly why the UFC is trying to "slaughter" him by matching him up with Khamzat Chimaev.

Watch Henry Cejudo talk about Diaz's situation at 10:14 of the video below:

Henry Cejudo on what Nate Diaz leaving the UFC could mean for other fighters

‘Triple C’ continued to elaborate on Nate Diaz’s relationship with the UFC by stating that the younger of the Diaz brothers means a lot to the sport of MMA. Despite not fighting on a regular basis, Diaz always puts on a good show for his fans.

According to Cejudo, the UFC's issue with Diaz is that he could leave the promotion and give leverage to other fighters by demonstrating that there is a lot of money to be made outside of the octagon.

Henry Cejudo said:

"I do believe that Nate leaving the UFC is just going to generate more money for fighters, and kind of giving that leverage to fighters like: Hey man, it’s not the UFC , is not the only place where you can make a good living."

The entire situation between Diaz and the UFC began with the fighter asking for his release since he wasn't getting any fights. It was reported that he has one last fight on his contract and is looking to leave the promotion after fulfilling it.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 @danawhite @hunter

I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do

I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunter

I apologize for asking online but u don't give me a fight asap I got shit to do

The UFC decided to dismiss Dustin Poirer's wish to fight Nate Diaz, as the promotion was targeting a trilogy fight between the Stockton native and Conor McGregor. Only time will tell if the UFC will give a fight anytime soon.

