UFC Twitter Roundup: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier throwback; Ryan Garcia's beef with UFC Bantamweights; and more - 1st July 2020

Bringing you the hottest news updates and rumors from the world of UFC.

This week's roundup includes Ryan Garcia, Dustin Poirier, and UFC Bantamweights.

Mutual respect shown between Dan Hooker and Dustin Poirier after their fight

On the back of an incredible main event between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker over the past weekend, fight fans around the world are all set for the UFC Fight Island.

In the lead-up to the next big UFC pay-per-view, UFC 251, there has been a host of notable interactions between UFC fighters, former fighters, and even sensations from the world of boxing.

In this week's UFC Twitter roundup, we bring you the biggest updates and rumors from the world of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and let's get straight into it without any further delay.

And while you're at it, do follow us on Twitter at Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news updates and fight announcements from the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

#5. Ryan Garcia's historic transition plans to MMA and even the UFC?

Ryan Garcia has engaged in social media wars against Henry Cejudo

Ryan Garcia is arguably one of the hottest boxers on the planet right now. At the age of 21, Garcia has accomplished a lot and has even managed to find himself entangled in rivalries with several UFC and MMA fighters in general.

Taking to social media, Garcia, surprisingly, called out Conor McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis, with whom 'The Flash' has had his fair share of issues with in the past.

Advertisement

Garcia said that he is making the jump to the world of MMA in order to fight Danis. And from here on, we could only wonder, how serious Garcia actually is regarding this?

I’m going to MMA to knock out Dillion “whoever that is” Danis — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) June 30, 2020

#4. Sean O'Malley puts Ryan Garcia on notice

UFC fans are no stranger to Bantamweight sensation Sean O'Malley. 'Sugar' made his Octagon return in 2020 and at the recently concluded UFC 250 pay-per-view, O'Malley secured a huge win over Eddie Wineland.

Responding to Garcia's tweet where the Boxer claims that he is making the jump over to MMA, O'Malley said that he'd love to kick the latter in the head.

'Sugar' vs 'King Ryan G'? Sign us up!

I’d love to kick you in the head — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) July 1, 2020

#3. Henry Cejudo wants a certain boxer to "bend the knee"

Will we see 'Triple C' in action against Ryan Garcia?

Yes, you guessed it right, more Ryan Garcia news!

Henry Cejudo has also had his fair share of issues with Ryan Garcia, who after the former's retirement at UFC 249, sparked a verbal rivalry with 'Triple C'. Garcia's recent comments on 'Triple C' certainly caught the attention of Cejudo, who took to Twitter and asked the former to sign the contract and get ready to bend the knee.

I don’t know who has a more padded record you are that dirt Q-tip you Oscar De La Hoya wannabe. Sign the contract @kingryang and prepare to bend the knee to your king! 🖊 - Triple C 🥇🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/oPD9pEyB4v — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 30, 2020

#2. Coach John Kavanagh recalls Conor McGregor's 2014 win over Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier secured an incredible UD win over Dan Hooker over the past weekend at UFC Vegas 4, as 'The Diamond' got back to winning ways after a bloody war against 'The Hangman'.

In the aftermath of Poirier's win, his former rival Conor McGregor possibly took a subtle jab at the former by retweeting a clip of 'The Notorious One' knocking out Poirier from their 2014 clash.

However, McGregor's coach John Kavanagh didn't hold back while recalling the former's win over 'The Diamond'. Kavanagh took to Twitter and wrote that it's incredible looking back on McGregor's win over Poirier.

Its incredible watching this back https://t.co/JTt4S6qHEl — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) June 28, 2020

#1. Dustin Poirier's heartfelt message to Dan Hooker after their fight

In the aftermath of his incredible fight against Dustin Poirier, Dan Hooker took to Twitter and shared an image of him socially distancing from his family after meeting them for the first time since his loss to 'The Diamond'.

Thanks mate, all the best — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) June 30, 2020

In response to Hooker's heartbreaking image, Dustin Poirier sent a message of solidarity to his Octagon opponent. Nothing but class between the two talented Lightweights.