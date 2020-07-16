UFC Twitter Roundup: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz; Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, and more react to UFC 251 - 16th July 2020

The recently concluded UFC 251 pay-per-view will certainly go down as one of the most historic UFC events of all time. After all, this was the first time the Ultimate Fighting Championship hosted an event on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 251 was headlined by Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal, with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' successfully defending the UFC Welterweight Championship against 'Gamebred', who stepped in for the fight on a week's notice.

In this week's UFC Twitter roundup, we bring you the biggest updates in the aftermath of UFC 251, and let's get straight to it, without any further delay.

And while you're at it, do follow us on Twitter at Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news updates and fight announcements from the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

#5. Colby Covington on UFC 251 main event

Colby Covington has pretty much had his issues with every other UFC Welterweight and there was no surprise to the fact that 'Chaos' wasn't impressed with the Masvidal vs Usman title fight.

Barn burner. Instant classic. Who could’ve seen that coming? #ufc251 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 12, 2020

#4. Petr Yan vs Henry Cejudo feud continues

Advertisement

At UFC 251, Petr Yan became the new UFC Bantamweight Champion. The title was vacated by Henry Cejudo at UFC 249. Speaking of whom, 'Triple C' wasn't impressed with Yan's performance, claiming that the new Bantamweight Champion wouldn't last two rounds with the former champ.

To which Yan responded with the following:

You had opportunity to fight me cringe, but you choose easier option and runaway after. Now you are barking from the safe distance clown. Come back and I will retire you again. https://t.co/kG7htv2FRi — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) July 14, 2020

#3. Max Holloway promises to continue The Blessed Express

In the co-main event of UFC 251, Max Holloway was beaten by Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC Featherweight Title rematch between the pair, in what was an agonizingly close fight.

It is what it was. Nothing changed for me as a fighter. We proved our point. I still have my five belts at home. I'm 28 and healthy. Blessed era continues. Bless yourself 🤙🏻 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 13, 2020

Despite the loss, however, Holloway said that The Blessed Express will continue. So we can definitely expect a lot more from the former UFC Featherweight Champion in the coming years.

#2. Conor McGregor sparks a war of words with Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz was impressed with a few certain performances at UFC 249 and took to Twitter in order to congratulate Rose Namajunas and Max Holloway on their respective performances.

Shoutout to Rose and Max they robbed max tho but 💯 to the real fighters out there 💯👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 12, 2020

Diaz's tweet caught the attention of his arch-rival Conor McGregor, who responded to him in the exact way you would've hoped for.

#1. Jorge Masvidal reflects on UFC 251

Jorge Masvidal was the talk of the town at UFC 251. He took the title fight on a week's notice and despite not winning the fight, 'Gamebred' was highly praised for his performance at the UFC Fight Island.

The overwhelming amount of support I have received before, during, and after this journey has been humbling. Still got a lot of goals to meet. All of you that tuned in to see me win, thank you. Those that tuned in to see me lose, thank you. https://t.co/4SCJzwHV10 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 13, 2020

Masvidal took to Twitter and seemed to be in good spirits despite the loss. And we should definitely look forward to the return of 'Gamebred'.