UFC legend heaps praise on Belal Muhammad's fighting style, says there are "exciting" matchups for him

A UFC legend recently shared his thoughts on Belal Muhammad's fighting style and praised his skill set. He noted that there are exciting matchups for the welterweight champion at 170 pounds.

Muhammad is scheduled to make his first title defense against Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315 next Saturday. Despite his wins over top-ranked welterweights, 'Remember the Name' has received hate on social media due to his fighting style.

During his latest appearance on Pound 4 Pound, Robbie Lawler weighed in on the current landscape of the 170-pound division and Muhammad's fighting style. 'Ruthless' praised 'Remember The Name' for his ability to overwhelm his opponents with his wrestling and mentioned that there are still exciting matchups:

"[Muhammad is] fighting everywhere but his wrestling, he gets in on guys' hips, easy lifts. It's simple things but he's just doing it at a freaking higher level and guys aren't ready for it. A lot of good guys, a lot of different body types [in the division], tall guys. Belal's shorter, but it's a lot of exciting fights for the UFC to put together at welterweight for sure."

Check out Robbie Lawler's comments regarding Belal Muhammad below:

Belal Muhammad intends to move up to middleweight

Belal Muhammad also expressed interest in moving up to middleweight in the future after achieving his goal in the welterweight division.

During his latest appearance on Submission Radio, Muhammad mentioned that he intends to transition to 185 pounds in the future and believes he would match up well against top contender Khamzat Chimaev:

"I'm always looking for the toughest challenge, the best fight and especially for [Chimaev], stylistically I think I match up very well with him and a guy like him. I do think he'll walk through du Plessis and will be the [middleweight] champion whenever they do fight."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (16:08):

