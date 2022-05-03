UFC unveils official poster for UFC 275

The UFC has launched the official poster for the UFC 275 pay-per-view card, which will be headlined by Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka.

The event is set to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang on June 11. In the co-main event, flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko will put her belt on the line against Taila Santos.

Former strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk are also set to clash in a rematch.

Check out the UFC 275 poster below:

Here are all the fights made official for UFC 275 so far:

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka (Light heavyweight championship main event)

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos (Women's flyweight championship co-main event)

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (Women's strawweight)

Choi Seung-Woo vs. Joshua Culibao (Featherweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev (Welterweight)

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun (Middleweight)

Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel (Bantamweight)

Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha (Welterweight)

Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards (Women's bantamweight)

Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (Women's strawweight)

The event will be the first major pay-per-view taking place in Singapore. Tickets are already on sale now for next month's card.

Glover Teixeira will look to prove the doubters wrong against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275

Teixeira is currently the oldest UFC champion on the entire roster. With that said, the 42-year-old is the betting underdog heading into his fight against Prochazka. However, the Brazilian is currently riding a six-fight winning streak.

Prochazka, on the other hand, has been on a tear since making his UFC debut. The 29-year-old earned two stunning knockout finishes in his fights against Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes. The Czech fighter will look to capture UFC gold in only his third fight in the organization.

Teixeira, however, has made it a habit to prove his doubters wrong recently. He has finished five out of his last six opponents inside the octagon. His last three wins have come against Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and Jan Blachowicz. He submitted Blachowicz at UFC 267 last October to become the 205-pound champion.

