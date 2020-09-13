Tonight's UFC Vegas 10 main card opener featured a featherweight bout between the exciting Billy Quarantillo and Kyle Nelson. Heading into tonight's bout, the impressive Quarantillo secured two huge wins under the UFC banner and the former Dana White's Contender Series sensation was on course to another huge victory in the first fight of the main card.

Billy Q opens the #UFCVegas10 main card with a tremendous walk-off KO! pic.twitter.com/YnwJRHidUc — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) September 13, 2020

Billy Quarantillo secures tremendous walk-off KO

Starting off the bout, Kyle Nelson was the aggressor between the two featherweights, as he came out all guns blazing. And, early on in the fight, Billy Quarantillo also took an uppercut and a body shot but finally started to slow down the barrage after getting a hold of his opponent. Quarantillo soon turned the tables on his opponent and put Nelson against the fence. The round ended with the former securing a takedown.

As the fight resumed in the second round, Billy Quarantillo had gotten a grip on the fight and kept applying the pressure on his opponent. Billy Q got himself a double leg takedown and was clearly the dominant of the two fighters at this point. The closing stages of the round saw Quarantillo keep up the pressure on Nelson.

"You want to go up in the ranks? Get a finish!"@BillyQMMA got the message loud and clear 😳#UFCVegas10 pic.twitter.com/H6xAGLeMXN — UFC (@ufc) September 13, 2020

The fight entered the third and final round, 10 seconds in, and Billy Quarantillo caught his opponent out of nowhere with a brutal right hand to secure the walk-off KO. Post-fight, the message was also clear from Billy Quarantillo, whose goal is to climb up the rankings and he plans on doing so by securing finishes inside the Octagon.

With this impressive win, it remains to be seen what's next for the exciting Billy Quarantillo in the UFC and the featherweight talent surely could prove himself to be a threat to the rest of the 145-lb division, especially if he keeps up with performances as such.