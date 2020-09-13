Round 1: Angela Hill, in her fourth UFC fight this year, started on the front foot and landed a few stinging shots early on. Angela Hill clipped Michelle Waterson too. Angela Hill did well to close the distance and put Waterson against the fence, with The Karate Hottie getting a swelling below the eye.

Michelle Waterson ate a kick to the midsection and kept pressing as round one went to Angela Hill.

Round 2: Michelle Waterson started with a strong strike. The first two minutes saw Waterson advance well and make notable improvements. Waterson absorbed a strike and started moving back, with Hill going forward. While Angela Hill had the Octagon control, Michelle Waterson would give back every time she got hit.

Round 3: Angela Hill was aggressive early in round 3 but a key moment was when she threw a knee and Michelle Waterson got the first clear-cut takedown. Waterson dragged her to the corner. Marc Goddard warned Waterson to keep working.

Michelle Waterson took Hill's back and went for the choke but Angela Hill flipped it over. Waterson used her grappling skills to keep her down. Hill accidentally threw an upkick from the ground to end the round and was warned about it.

Round 4: Unsurprisingly, Michelle Waterson went for the takedown right away. Angela Hill managed to avoid it and the fight went back up to the feet. Waterson continued to try to get the takedown but Hill prevented it. Michelle Waterson hit a beautiful front kick to the face of Angela Hill - who kept walking forward. Hill landed a kick to the face to end the round.

The final round between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill was extremely close

Round 5: With the score seemingly 2-2, both women went into the final round with all guns blazing. Michelle Waterson started utilizing her kicks while Angela Hill was actively looking for the counter. Angela Hill and Michelle Waterson were tied in strikes with a minute left. A spinning back first nearly landed but she avoided it. Angela Hill landed a few solid strikes and the two women went al out and Angela Hill was on the aggressive against the fence as the fight ended.

Michelle Waterson def. Angela Hill by split decision (48-47 Hill, 49-46 Waterson, 48-47 Waterson)