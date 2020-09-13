In the co-main event of tonight's UFC Vegas 10, Ottman Azaitar continued his early dominant run in the UFC, and this time, he did so by putting away Khama Worthy within the first round.

Heading into tonight's co-main event, Azaitar had competed just once under the UFC banner and that too way back in September of 2019 when he defeated the Finnish veteran in Teemu Packalen on the undercard of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 242.

Coming in with that first round clutch!



Ottman Azaitar gets the TKO win over Khama Worthy within 93 seconds.#UFCVegas10 #UFC pic.twitter.com/FK4445BOEw — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) September 13, 2020

Ottman Azaitar secures first-round TKO win at UFC Vegas 10

The UFC Vegas 10 co-main event barely lasted a full five minutes, thanks to the hard-hitting Ottman Azaitar, who got himself the crucial win over lightweight sensation Khama Worthy in what was a huge opportunity for both the underdogs.

Despite this just being Ottman Azaitar's second fight in the UFC, the Morrocan fighter secured yet another impressive win. Azaitar was more than ready to throw it down with Worthy and unleashed a brutal combination of shots on the latter and eventually dropped The Deathstar to the mat.

While Khama Worthy was on the mat, Ottman Azaitar kept hitting him deadly strikes before referee Herb Dean finally jumped in to call off the bout in favour of the impressive Morrocan. With the stoppage coming in play around the 1.33 mark in the first round, Khama Worthy almost immediately started protesting Herb Dean's decision but in reality, the ref definitely did a good job in jumping in and saving Worthy from taking further damage.

In the post-fight interview, Ottman Azaitar said that he felt good with the win and his game plan was to go the distance, the full three rounds, and not think about a potential knockout.

“I feel good. The thing is the game plan was to go for three rounds, to not think about the knockout. I knew he expected me to go straight away to the front. He always makes the counters only."- said Ottman Azaitar.

With this win, Ottman Azaitar extends his winning streak to 13-0, with 12 finishes and 2 victories under the UFC banner.