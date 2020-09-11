The UFC is set to dish out yet another exciting fight card this weekend from its APEX facility - the UFC Vegas 10 event.

UFC Vegas 10 card was initially expected to be headlined by a light heavyweight clash between top contenders Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira. However, once Teixeira tested positive for COVID-19, a strawweight encounter between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill which was originally set to go down in the main event has now been promoted to the main event spot.

With Waterson and Hill now headlining the event, the co-main event slot will be filled by a lightweight scrap between Ottman Azaitar and Khama Worthy.

The card also features other exciting clashes, that will see Roxanne Modafferi take on Andrea Lee in a flyweight matchup, Ed Herman take on Mike Rodriguez at light heavyweight, and Bobby Green take on Alan Patrick at lightweight.

On Friday morning, the fighters competing on the card weighed-in ahead of their upcoming fights. While the headliners made weight, an undercard fight was scrapped as Matt Schnell suffered medical issues during his cut and was pulled from his fight with Tyson Nam.

Given below are the full weigh-in results for the UFC Vegas 10 card (via MMA Junkie)

UFC Vegas 10 Main Card

Michelle Waterson (115) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)

Ottman Azaitar (156) vs. Khama Worthy (155.5)

Andrea Lee (125.5) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (125)

Ed Herman (205.5) vs. Mike Rodriguez (205.5)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Alan Patrick (156)

Kyle Nelson (145.5) vs. Billy Quarantillo (145.5)

UFC Vegas 10 Preliminary Card