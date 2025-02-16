UFC Vegas 102 bonuses and aftermath: Jared Cannonier (and three others) receive $50K, Dricus du Plessis and Valentina Shevchenko's records get matched

While UFC Vegas 102 was far from a star-studded event, it certainly made up for its perceived shortcomings with awe-inspiring fights full of displays of technical prowess, grit, and resilience. When it was all said and done four fighters went away with an extra $50K in performance bonuses.

The Performance of the Night award went to Edmen Shahbazyan and Gabriel Bonfim.

In his middleweight against Dylan Budka, Shahbazyan was diligent with picking his shots. When he finally did 'The Golden Boy' struck gold.

As Budka tried to close the distance with jabs, the 27-year-old countered with a nuclear pullback right-hand flooring him, before closing the show with ground and pound at 1:35 minutes of the first round.

Bonfim on the other hand claimed his $50K bonus with a clinical second-round brabo choke submission over Kalinn Williams.

The Fight of the Night went to the middleweight main event between Jared Cannonie and Gregory Rodrigues. 'RoboCop' realized early success in the fight as he floored 'The Killa Gorilla' twice in round one.

The Brazilian's work rate, however, severely diminished in the second round, enabling Cannoier to get his striking going. The pivotal moment of the fight came in the third, as the American floored his foe with a debilitating elbow in the dying second of the round.

With renewed confidence, 'The Killa Gorilla' came out with reckless abandon in the fourth and finished Rodrigues with a right hook followed by ground and pound. Cannonier is now tied for the most knockouts among active UFC middleweights, with five.

Check out Jared Cannonier celebrate his UFC Vegas 102 win below:

On the undercard of UFC Vegas 102, perennial strawweight contender Angela Hill registered her 13th win in the UFC with a split decision over Ketlen Souza. 'Overkill' is now tied with women widely regarded women's flyweight GOAT Valentina Shevchenko for the most wins in UFC women's history.

Watch Angela Hill celebrate her UFC Vegas 102 win below:

Elsewhere on the main card, Andre Petroski clinched a unanimous decision win over Rodolfo Vieira. He is now tied with Dricus du Plessis for most wins at middleweight since 2021, with eight of them to his name.

In the heavyweight bout on the prelims card, Valter Walker etched his name into the history books with a heel hook submission over Don'Tale Mayes. Walker has now authored two out of five heel hook submissions in UFC history.

