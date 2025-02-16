UFC Vegas 102: Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal: Full video highlights

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Feb 16, 2025 02:33 GMT
UFC Vegas 102: Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal fight hihgliths. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Saturday’s bout at the UFC APEX showcased a high-stakes co-main event, as veteran featherweight Calvin Kattar returned to the octagon to face rising prospect Youssef Zalal. With Kattar eager to end a three-fight slide since his notable run at UFC 300 and Zalal riding a wave of momentum from six consecutive stoppage wins, the matchup promised to be a turning point for both fighters.

Kattar, a seasoned competitor with wins over Dan Ige and Giga Chikadze, has been under pressure to reestablish his status in the rankings. One of his recent losses, mired in controversy, and another forced by injury, has left the 36-year-old at a crossroads. The stakes were clear: a win would signal a return to form, while failure might open the door for new talent to rise.

In contrast, the dynamic Zalal had already proven his mettle by quickly climbing the division’s ranks since his short-notice UFC return last March. His aggressive style and precision, marked by a series of decisive stoppages, have made him one of the most exciting prospects in the featherweight division.

Check out some of the fight highlights below:

The fight unfolded in three dramatic rounds. In Round 1, Youssef Zalal immediately set the pace with crisp kicks and rapid jabs that kept Kattar at bay.

Round 2 saw Zalal’s persistent body strikes and a leaping knee force the Boston native into defensive maneuvers:

By Round 3, Calvin Kattar had thrown wild shots in a desperate bid to close the distance, landing a notable elbow and overhand right; however, Zalal’s evasive movement prevented a definitive finish:

Ultimately, the bout went to the judges, who unanimously scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Zalal, marking a significant victory for the rising star.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
