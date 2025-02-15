UFC Vegas 102: Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal: Live round-by-round updates

A featherweight matchup between Calvin Kattar and Youssef Zalal will serve as the co-main event for UFC Vegas 102 later this evening (Feb. 15) at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

While he is ranked No. 10 in the division, Kattar (23-8) is in a rough spot. Currently on a three-fight skid, 'The Boston Finisher' desperately needs a win this weekend to justify his place on the roster.

However, when he is at his best, the 36-year-old is truly world-class and has wins against the likes of Jeremy Stephens, Giga Chikadze, and Dan Ige among others.

Zalal (16-5-1), on the other hand, is riding high in his UFC career. A win against Kattar will help him break into the 145-pound rankings.

While 'The Moroccan Devil' was once cut from the roster after going 0-3-1 between 2021 and 2022, he has since earned his way back to the UFC and is now on a three-fight win streak in the promotion.

Zalal is the - 500 favorite for the match-up, with his opponent as the +380 underdog. The main card of UFC Vegas 102 will kick off at 7 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the event.

Check out the final face-off between the two below:

UFC Vegas 102: Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal

Round 1

