UFC Vegas 102: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka: Live round-by-round updates

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Feb 15, 2025 15:30 GMT
Edmen Shahbazyan (left) Dylan Budka (right) will lock horns on the main card of UFC Vegas 102. [Images courtesy: @themindlesshulk on Instagram]
Edmen Shahbazyan (left) Dylan Budka (right) will lock horns on the main card of UFC Vegas 102. [Images courtesy: @themindlesshulk on Instagram]

A middleweight matchup between Edmen Shahbazyan and Dylan Budka will take place on the main card of UFC Vegas 102 later this evening (Feb. 15) at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

With 11 of his 13 wins coming via knockout, Shahbazyan (13-5) sports a true fan-friendly style, and when he is on top of his game, the 27-year-old is a treat to any middleweight on the roster.

However, he is currently on a rough patch in his career and is 2-3 in his last five.

Budka (7-4) is also on a low point in his career. While 'The Mindless Hulk' fetched his ticket to the big leagues with an impressive showing on Dana White's Contender Series 2023, he is yet to register a win in the UFC and is on a two-fight skid.

A win this weekend might be necessary for the 25-year-old to justify his place on the roster.

Shahbazyan will head into the fight as a -395 favorite over his opponent (+310 underdog). The main card of the event will kick off at 7 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the final face-offs for UFC Vegas 102 below:

