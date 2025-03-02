UFC Vegas 103: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev: Full results

UFC Vegas 103 just wrapped up. The event took place on March 1 at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and featured 10 fights in seven weight classes. This article recaps the fights and explores the UFC Vegas 103 full results.

Main event - Manel Kape vs. Asu Amabayev

In the main event, No.6-ranked flyweight contender Manel Kape faced No.8-ranked Asu Almabayev. Kape was coming off a dominant knockout win over Bruno Siva and was expected to face former champion Brandon Royval. However, Royval was forced to pull out and was replaced by Almabayev.

The fight began cautiously as both men sized each other up in this southpaw versus orthodox matchup. Kape showcased a speed advantage, using feints and measured attacks to pressure Almabayev, which disrupted his takedown attempts.

While Almabayev managed some kicks, Kape controlled the range effectively. In Round 3, Kape ramped up his activity, hurting Almabayev with a flurry of punches after an eye poke seemingly affected Almabayev’s vision.

Although Almabayev tried to initiate a takedown, Kape quickly regained his footing. As Almabayev turned his back to escape the pressure, Kape followed and unleashed strikes. With Almabayev unable to respond, the referee stopped the fight, declaring Kape the winner by TKO.

Co-main event - Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez

In the co-main event, middleweight contenders Cody Brundage and Julian Marquez faced off in a bid to return to the win column.

The fight turned into a chaotic one-round brawl, marked by aggressive exchanges and minimal defensive tactics. Marquez found early success by hurting Brundage during one of the wild exchanges and kept throwing strikes.

However, Brundage managed to withstand the onslaught and responded with his own powerful strikes in this old-school brawl. At one point, Marquez was rocked by one of Brundage's punches and went down to the canvas. Brundage then moved on top and continued to deliver punches and hammerfists until the referee intervened and stopped the fight.

UFC Vegas 103 - Main card results

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics

Highly touted lightweight contenders Nasrat Haqparast and Esteban Ribovics faced off in a three-round battle on the main card. Both fighters showcased determination as they fought to gain the upper hand in striking and grappling exchanges.

Although the striking statistics were fairly even, Haqparast secured the only takedown of the fight. After three rounds, two judges scored the closely contested bout in favor of Haqparast, who was declared the winner by split decision.

Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis

Hyder Amil defeated William Gomis by split decision in their featherweight bout on the main card. Gomis seemed to have won Round 1 with his effective striking, but Amil persevered, maintaining his pace despite Gomis's early success. By the midway point of the fight, Amil managed to push Gomis back and continued to press the action in the final round, ultimately securing the victory on two judges' scorecards.

Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson

Undefeated welterweight Danny Barlow experienced his first professional MMA defeat against Britain's Sam Patterson in the opening bout of the main card. Barlow started aggressively, pursuing Patterson throughout the octagon.

However, a powerful right hand from Patterson sent Barlow staggering backward. Patterson followed up with two more right hands, knocking Barlow down. He then landed additional strikes on his downed opponent, prompting the referee to intervene and stop the match.

UFC Vegas 103 - Preliminary card results

Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto

Mario Pinto achieved a dramatic come-from-behind knockout victory over Austen Lane in the headlining bout of the preliminary card. Lane started strong, landing more strikes in Round 1 and even knocking Pinto down with a right hand.

However, the newcomer managed to survive the early setback. As Lane attempted a more cautious strategy in Round 2, Pinto extended his left hand, creating an opening, and then delivered a decisive right hand that knocked Lane out.

Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal

In a dominant performance, featherweight Chepe Mariscal defeated Ricardo Ramos by unanimous decision. Mariscal excelled in both striking and grappling, establishing a comfortable lead through Rounds 1 and 2.

Ramos demonstrated urgency in Round 3, attempting to make the fight more chaotic in hopes of achieving a finish or securing a dominant round. However, Mariscal chose to fight cautiously and refused to engage until the end of the round.

Danny Silva vs. Lucas Almeida

After nearly a year away from competition, Danny Silva, a graduate of Dana White's Contender Series, returned to the octagon and secured a narrow split decision victory over Lucas Almeida.

Silva was more effective in applying forward pressure and seemed to land the more accurate strikes throughout the fight. Although Almeida started slowly, he gained momentum as the fight progressed and appeared to be the fresher fighter by the time the final bell rang.

Nevertheless, Silva's performance in Rounds 1 and 2 was convincing enough for two of the three judges to award him the win.

Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich

In a matchup showcasing contrasting striking styles, women's flyweight contender JJ Aldrich secured a unanimous decision victory over Andrea Lee, marking her return to the win column. Aldrich effectively countered Lee's varied attacks by relying on strong fundamentals, utilizing her jab, and timing her power shots accurately.

Although Lee had some successful moments, the overall impact of her strikes was insufficient to overcome Aldrich's performance.

Charles Johnson vs. Ramazonbek Temirov

In the first fight of the night, Ramzanbek Temirov outpointed Charles Johnson to secure a unanimous decision victory. Temirov landed more impactful strikes throughout the fight and also scored the only takedown.

Although Johnson made the fight more competitive as Temirov began to slow down in the third round, Temirov effectively avoided significant strikes and maintained his composure until the final bell.

Check out the UFC Vegas 103 full results below:

Main card

Flyweight - Manel Kape def. Asu Almabayev by T/KO (R3, 2:16)

Middleweight - Cody Brundage def. Julian Marquez by T/KO (R1, 4:45)

Lightweight - Nasrat Haqparast def. Esteban Ribovics by split decision (29-28 X 2, 28-29)

Featherweight - Hyder Amil def. William Gomis by split decision (29-28 X 2, 28-29)

Welterweight - Sam Patterson def. Danny Barlow by T/ KO (R1, 3:10)

Preliminary card

Heavyweight - Mario Pinto def. Austen Lane by T/KO (R1, 3:10)

Featherweight - Chepe Mariscal def. Ricardo Ramos by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Featherweight - Danny Silva def. Lucas Almeida by split decision (29-28 X 2, 28-29)

Women's flyweight - JJ Aldrich def. Andrea Lee by unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28)

Flyweight - Ramazonbek Temirov def. Charles Johnson by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

