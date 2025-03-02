UFC Vegas 103: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev: Full video highlights

Manel Kape secured a third-round TKO victory over Asu Almabayev in the UFC Vegas 103 main event, but the stoppage sparked debate. Kape, coming off an explosive win over Bruno Silva, was initially set to face Brandon Royval, while Almabayev was scheduled against Steve Erceg. However, rebookings led to this high-stakes flyweight showdown.
Check out some of the fight highlights below:
Kape started aggressively, using his speed and power to land clean shots, cutting Almabayev’s left eye early. Almabayev responded with body kicks and spinning attacks but struggled to handle Kape’s relentless pressure.
Check out Manel Kape's combination to start the opening round of the main event:
The second round saw Almabayev attempt to slow the fight with takedown attempts while Kape continued landing heavy punches and mixing in a flying knee.
In the third round, Almabayev absorbed more damage before suddenly retreating around the cage. Referee Mike Beltran stepped in and waved off the fight, believing Almabayev had surrendered, though he appeared to be shooting for a takedown. The controversial finish might lead to immediate discussions about the stoppage, but Kape nonetheless secured a statement win.
With this victory, Kape edges closer to a UFC flyweight title shot, while Almabayev’s 17-fight win streak comes to an end under frustrating circumstances.