UFC Vegas 103: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev: Live round-by-round updates

A flyweight bout between Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev will headline UFC Vegas 103 later this evening (March 1) at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Kape (20-7) 4-1 in his last five, and apart from a loss to Muhammad Mokaev, 'Starboy' has been unbeatable in recent years. One of the flashiest strikers in the promotion, the Angola native boasts 12 knockouts to his name.

The 31-year-old was last seen in a dominant third-round TKO win over Bruno Silva. If 'Starboy' manages to emerge victorious this weekend, he could find himself fighting for the title next. Seeing as Kape made his UFC debut with a loss to Alexandre Pantoja, a rematch in a title setting is likely something he must be itching for.

In the other half of the event, Almabayev (21-2) is undefeated in the UFC and is on a 17-fight win streak in his MMA career. While he has churned out mostly decision wins in the promotion, 'Zulfikhar' is a real threat on the ground, as evidenced by his nine career submission wins.

Kape will go into the fight as a -218 favorite over the +180 underdog Almabayev. The main card of UFC Vegas 103 will kick off at 7 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the final face-off between the pair below:

UFC Vegas 103: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev

Round 1

