UFC Vegas 103: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics: Live round-by-round updates

A lightweight bout between Nasrat Haqparast and Esteban Ribovics will go down on the main card of UFC Veags 103 later tonight (March 1) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Haqparast (17-5) is on a dream run. The Morrocan has been unbeaten since September 2022 and boasts a four-fight win streak. The 29-year-old was last seen in a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon. A win this weekend might land him a ranked opponent in his next fight.

A Dana White's Contender Series 2022 breakout, Ribovics (14-1) has been on a tear in the promotion following his debut loss. 'El Gringo' is currently on a three-fight win streak, most recently beating the highly touted Daniel Zellhuber via a split decision.

Ribovics is a -258 favorite for the match-up with Haqparast as a +210 underdog. The main card of UFC Vegas 103 will kick off at 7 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the full fighter face-offs for the event below:

UFC Vegas 103: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics

Round 1

