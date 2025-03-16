  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC Vegas 104: Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh: Full video highlights

UFC Vegas 104: Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh: Full video highlights

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Mar 16, 2025 00:55 GMT
Alexander Hernandez (left) and Kurt Holobaugh (right) fought at UFC Vegas 104 [Image courtesy: Getty]
Alexander Hernandez (left) and Kurt Holobaugh (right) fought at UFC Vegas 104 [Image courtesy: Getty]

UFC lightweights Alexander Hernandez and Kurt Holobaugh locked horns in a three-round clash at UFC Vegas 104. The event took place on March 15 at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Ad

Hernandez walked into the fight with a victory over Austin Hubbard at UFC 307. Holobaugh, on the other hand, defeated Kaynan Kruschewsky in his last UFC outing.

Holobaugh found success with his strikes and managed to cause visible damage to Hernandez's face.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Great' used his grappling skills to score multiple takedowns in the fight. In the third round, he attempted to score a submission victory but was unsuccessful in the attempt.

Ad

In the closing seconds of the bout, both fighters threw wild shots at each other while on the ground.

Ad

The fight eventually went the 15-minute distance and ended in a unanimous decision victory for Hernandez. The three judges scored the bout 30-37, 29-28 and 29-28 in favor of 'The Great'.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Puneet Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी