UFC Vegas 104: Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh: Full video highlights

UFC lightweights Alexander Hernandez and Kurt Holobaugh locked horns in a three-round clash at UFC Vegas 104. The event took place on March 15 at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Hernandez walked into the fight with a victory over Austin Hubbard at UFC 307. Holobaugh, on the other hand, defeated Kaynan Kruschewsky in his last UFC outing.

Holobaugh found success with his strikes and managed to cause visible damage to Hernandez's face.

'The Great' used his grappling skills to score multiple takedowns in the fight. In the third round, he attempted to score a submission victory but was unsuccessful in the attempt.

In the closing seconds of the bout, both fighters threw wild shots at each other while on the ground.

The fight eventually went the 15-minute distance and ended in a unanimous decision victory for Hernandez. The three judges scored the bout 30-37, 29-28 and 29-28 in favor of 'The Great'.

