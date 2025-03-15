  • home icon
UFC Vegas 104: Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh: Live round-by-round updates

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Mar 15, 2025 15:30 GMT
Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh [Image[s] courtesy: Getty]

Alexander Hernandez and Kurt Holobaugh will lock horns in a compelling lightweight showdown at UFC Vegas 104.

Hernandez enters the fight fresh off a gritty win over Austin Hubbard at UFC 307. Since his explosive two-fight start in the UFC, where he secured back-to-back wins over Beneil Dariush and Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Hernandez has struggled with consistency. He has compiled a 5-7 record in his last 12 fights.

Holobaugh, a seasoned competitor and winner of The Ultimate Fighter 31, has been determined to make his mark in the lightweight division. After securing a second-round submission win over Hubbard in 2023 to claim the TUF crown, he went on to split a pair of fights last year. He earned his first post-TUF UFC victory against Kaynan Kruschewsky in July. At 38, he brings veteran savvy and an aggressive grappling game that could pose problems for Hernandez.

UFC Vegas 104 streams live on ESPN+, with prelims starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the main card at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the event:

Round 1

