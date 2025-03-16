  • home icon
  • UFC Vegas 104: Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: Full video highlights

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Mar 16, 2025 01:15 GMT
Chidi Njokuani (left) and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (right) competed at UFC Vegas 104 [Image courtesy: Getty]
A clash between Chidi Njokuani and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos graced the main card of UFC Vegas 104. The fight took place at a catchweight of 172.25 pounds and served as the co-main event of the fight card. The event was held on March 15 at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Njokuani was riding a two-fight win streak prior to the clash on March 15. dos Santos, on the other hand, had defeated Zack Scroggin in his last UFC outing in November 2024.

The two fighters attempted leg kicks on each other in the opening minutes of the contest.

The action picked up quickly as both athletes started finding success with their shots.

'Chidi Bang Bang' landed a brutal knee in the second round that knocked dos Santos down. Njokuani followed him to the ground and scored a TKO victory.

Edited by Puneet Sharma
