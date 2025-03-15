  • home icon
  • UFC Vegas 104: Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: Live round-by-round updates

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Mar 15, 2025 15:30 GMT
Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos [Image[s] courtesy: Getty]
Chidi Njokuani and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos meet in a highly anticipated welterweight clash in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 104. The matchup pits two seasoned strikers against each other.

Njokuani, a former middleweight, dropped to 170 pounds last year and found success after a tough three-fight skid. He has secured decision victories over Rhys McKee and Jared Gooden. His early UFC wins relied on his devastating knockout power. However, he has since adopted a measured approach in his recent fights.

Dos Santos, a longtime staple in the welterweight ranks, has remained a dangerous and durable presence in the UFC for nearly a decade. In 2024, he experienced mixed results, dropping a unanimous decision to Randy Brown before rebounding with a first-round knockout win against short-notice opponent Zach Scroggin.

UFC Vegas 104 streams live on ESPN+, with prelims starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the main card expected to start at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the event:

Round 1

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
