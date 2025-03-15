UFC Vegas 104: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2: Live round-by-round updates

Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze are set for a rematch in this weekend's main event at UFC Vegas 104. The pair locked horns at UFC 286 in March 2023, and the Italian won the fight by unanimous decision.

Vettori, a former middleweight title challenger, returns to action for the first time since June 2023 after a loss to Jared Cannonier. He has struggled with consistency, alternating between wins and losses in his last six fights.

Dolidze has been active and evolving, with a 2-1 record in 2024. Despite a narrow loss to Nassourdine Imavov earlier last year, he bounced back with an impressive decision win over Anthony Smith at UFC 303 and a stoppage victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 307. The Georgian fighter has compiled a solid 6-2 record in his last eight bouts, with his first loss in that stretch coming against Vettori.

UFC Vegas 104 will take place on March. 15 at the UFC APEX Facility. The prelims are expected to start at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, and the main card will stream live on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

