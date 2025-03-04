UFC Vegas 104 walkout songs: Tracks Marvin Vettori, Roman Dolidze, and others have used before

UFC Vegas 104 is scheduled for Saturday, March 15, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Fight Night event will be headlined by a crucial middleweight rematch featuring former title challenger Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze in a bout with major divisional implications.

The two fighters initially clashed at UFC 286 in March 2023, where 'The Italian Dream' secured a hard-fought unanimous decision victory.

The UFC Vegas 104 main card is stacked with thrilling matchups. In the co-main event, Chidi Njokuani will square off against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in a welterweight showdown. Fans can also look forward to a featherweight clash between Choi Seung-woo and Kevin Vallejos, a lightweight bout featuring Alexander Hernandez and Kurt Holobaugh, and a bantamweight contest between Da'Mon Blackshear and Cody Gibson.

UFC Vegas 104: Which songs have Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze walked out to?

Walkouts serve as the driving force behind any fight card, transforming the arena into a stage brimming with anticipation. These dramatic entrances not only ignite the fighters' resolve but also send waves of adrenaline surging through the crowd, setting the tone for the battles ahead.

While the official walkout songs for UFC Vegas 104 remain undisclosed, we can revisit the iconic tracks these fighters have chosen in previous bouts.

When choosing his walkout songs, Marvin Vettori has frequently opted for 'The Italian Dream' by Greg Willen in several of his fights—a track that seamlessly aligns with his moniker, 'The Italian Dream'.

Vettori previously walked out to 'Victory' by P. Diddy featuring Notorious B.I.G. and Busta Rhymes. However, after American rapper Diddy was arrested on sexual misconduct charges last year, the former UFC title challenger stated that he would likely retire the song from his walkout playlist.

Meanwhile, Roman Dolidze, who holds an octagon record of 8-3 with five knockout victories, last competed at UFC 307 in October, where he secured a first-round TKO victory over Kevin Holland. This impressive win came on the heels of his short-notice triumph over Anthony Smith at UFC 303 in June.

'The Caucasian' frequently switches up his walkout songs for each fight and most recently made his octagon entrance to 'Vigsapa' by Danheim & Skarphedins Son in his last appearance.

For his first showdown against Vettori, Dolidze made his walkout to 'The Eighth Wonder of the World' by Georgian Dances.

UFC Vegas 104: Which songs have other fighters on the card walked out to?

Chidi Njokuani: 'No Evil' by SiR

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: 'The Final Countdown' by Europe

Choi Seung-woo: 'Team$nyper' by Rhythm Power

Alexander Hernandez: 'I Wonder' by Kanye West

Da'Mon Blackshear: 'Superstar' by Lupe Fiasco

